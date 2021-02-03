See Kaley Cuoco, Nicole Kidman and More Nominees at Their Very First Golden Globes

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

Perhaps there is a reason to celebrate in Hollywood after all.

While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted production on movies and TV shows in recent months, the 2021 Golden Globes is determined to carry on. In fact, this year's nominations were announced Wednesday, Feb. 3 with help from Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

As expected, Schitt's Creek and The Crown received plenty of love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with a wide variety of nominations. As for the movie side, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago Seven led the film nominations earning six and five nominations, respectively.

And to the delightful surprise of others, Sarah Paulson's role in Ratched as well as Kate Hudson's performance in Sing were recognized by voters.

Set to air Feb. 28 on NBC, the 2021 Golden Globes will likely look different as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as hosts. But movie and TV fans can count on plenty of celebrations, big wins and unforgettable moments.