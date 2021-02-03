Bebe Rexha Reacts to Fake Tweets Claiming She Died of a Drug Overdose

Watch : Bebe Rexha Talks Doja Cat Collab at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Bebe Rexha is very much alive.

The "Baby, I'm Jealous" singer was shocked to find she was the subject of death rumors circulating on Twitter Feb. 2. One tweet claimed CNN confirmed Rexha's death, falsely noted she died from a drug overdose and even included a fake statement from the star's family.

"Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" she tweeted. The 31 year old also shared a screenshot of search results for her name on Twitter, which showed the third result as "bebe rexha died."

As she continued reacting to the false claim, Rexha tweeted, "Omg god forbid what the hell. That's messsd up god forbid." She also poked fun at the fake rumors, tweeting to fans, "I'm a ghost. I'm tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo bitch."

While it's unclear why such claims emerged in the first place, Rexha showed followers she is very much living and breathing with help from social media. Earlier in the day on her Instagram Story, she shared footage of herself playing a Britney Spears record and showing off her new manicure.