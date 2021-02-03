Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to Her First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination Deserves Its Own Award

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

Tears of joy! Kaley Cuoco can't stop crying after receiving her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

In an Instagram video shot by her husband Karl Cook, Kaley—who was recognized in the Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy category for her work in The Flight Attendant—can be seen reacting to the news in bed. As she heard Sarah Jessica Parker say her name, the actress immediately put her hands over her face, exclaiming, "Oh my God!"

The shocked star then turned to her camera and said, "I can't believe it!" In a second clip shared with her 6.4 million Instagram followers, the 35-year-old actress reacted to The Flight Attendant's nod for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. "Oh my god!" Kaley screamed at her computer. "We're...oh my God! I can't believe this. I cannot believe this."

In the caption of her sweet videos, Kaley wrote, "Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax."

The HBO Max show is up against Emily in Paris, The Great, Schitt's Creek and Ted Lasso for the award. Meanwhile, the Big Bang Theory alum is nominated alongside Lily Collins, Elle Fanning, Jane Levy and Catherine O'Hara.