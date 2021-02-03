Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationShop E!VideosPhotos

See The Crown Stars, Kaley Cuoco and More React to Their 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced on Feb. 3, take a look at all of the artists who were honored for their work over the last year and see their reactions below!

By Corinne Heller, Jess Cohen Feb 03, 2021 3:54 PMTags
Watch: Spike Lee's Children Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Many stars received an extra special wake-up call this morning!

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes. Among the artists nominated for this year's ceremony.

Nominated stars include The Crown's Emma CorrinJosh O'Connor and Gillian Anderson. In fact, the fourth season of the hit drama received a total of 20 nods, the most for any series this year. 

The Flight Attendant's Kaley CuocoThe Good Lord Bird's Ethan HawkeThe Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed and Emily in ParisLily Collins were also nominated for Golden Globes, as were Hillbilly Elegy star and veteran actress Glenn CloseThe Comey Rule's Jeff Daniels and Brendan GleesonBetter Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Mank's Gary Oldman and soundtrack composer and rocker Trent Reznor.

In addition, Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell were all nominated for Best Director—Motion Picture, marking the first time three women have received nods in the category.

Stars' First Golden Globes

Let's take a look at how more stars reacted to their Golden Globe nominations!

Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Maria Bakalova, Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The actress said in a statement, "Боже мой! Шокирана съм! Bozhe moĭ!!! Shokirana sŭm! ["My God! I'm shocked! God bless you !!! I'm shocked!" in Bulgarian.]

She also said in English, "Thank you HFPA for this honor! To be nominated for playing the wonder woman that is Tutar will forever remain a highlight not only of my career but life. I am so grateful to Sacha who has so deservingly been recognized today as well as the film. I am the happiest person in the whole flat world and I hope that this recognition brings more attention to some of my incredibly talented acting and filmmaking colleagues in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe."

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Aaron Sorkin, Best Motion Picture—Drama, Best Director—Motion Picture, Best Screenplay—Motion Picture, The Trial of the Chicago 7

"On behalf of the couple of hundred people who made The Trial of the Chicago 7, we're grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the recognition they gave us this morning, and we're humbled to be in the company of such distinguished nominees," the star said in a statement. "We thought the movie was relevant enough last winter when we were making it. We didn't need it to get more relevant, but it did."

Enda Bowe/Normal People
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Normal People

"Whaaaaaat?! I am completely honored to have been nominated today alongside such immensely talented actors, some of whom I have grown up idolizing and am so grateful to have worked alongside my now dearest friend Paul Mescal," the actress said in a statement. "Playing Marianne was a beautiful and complex journey and she is a character who I will always treasure close to my heart, and indeed fringe!"

SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX
Jim Parsons, Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, Hollywood

"I am honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in Hollywood and am proud to be nominated alongside such wonderful actors," the actor said in a statement. "Playing Henry Wilson was a unique and incredibly rewarding experience. I share this honor with Ryan Murphy, the remarkable cast, our crew, and Netflix."

Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, The Trial of the Chicago 7; and Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

"I'm overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," the star said in a statement. "These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment."

He added, "I especially want to congratulate the visionary of Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin, and Borat's Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme—sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce. Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I'm so honored—and in the event that we don't win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Andra Day, Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

"Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel," the star said in a statement. "Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my co-stars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y'all are a big blessing."

Netflix
Josh O'Connor, Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama, The Crown

"Mind blown," the actor said in a statement. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press! What an honor to be recognized by this group, and among these incredible artists. I share this acknowledgement with our entire cast and crew, our researchers, producers and of course Peter Morgan. Truly, a family I'm honored to be a part of."

Mark Davis/Getty Images
Donald Sutherland, Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, The Undoing

"I'm thrilled. Just thrilled," the actor said in a statement. "For all of us, dear Nicole [Kidman] and Hugh [Grant]. I loved doing The Undoing with them under the eye of Susanne Bier. She was terrific and the character written by David E. Kelley was a joy to play."

Netflix
Lily Collins, Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy, Emily in Paris

"Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show's nomination!" the actress said in a statement. "I'm beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long."

She continued, "The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I'm so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, [creator] Darren [Star] and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I'm also incredibly proud of my Mank family and sending them so much love as well! I'm overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!"

Ben Mark Holzberg/CBS Television Studios/SHOWTIME
Brendan Gleeson, Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, The Comey Rule

"I'm on set in London and just heard the brilliant news. A big shout out to Jeff Daniels—the yin to my yang and the finest scene partner in any Oval Office," the actor said in a statement. "A big thanks to Billy Ray, James Comey and all the cast and crew...and to Showtime for airing this timely series. I'm thrilled and honored by this recognition."

Netflix
Darren Star, Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy, Emily in Paris

"Thank you to the HFPA for this amazing honor for Emily in Paris," the show's creator said in a statement. "We had such a great time making this show in Paris with our amazing French crew. I also want to thank MTV Studios and Netflix for their unwavering support and separately congratulate Lily on her much deserved nomination—there is no one better."

Niko Tavernise/HBO
Hugh Grant, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, The Undoing

"I'm very grateful. Just to be nominated is a massive honor," the actor said in a statement. "Though I would remind the HFPA that I still have the sculpting hammer. I'm also v proud for the show itself and happy for Nicole [Kidman] and Donald [Sutherland] for their nominations."

Michael Simon, Startraksphoto.com
Glenn Close, Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Hillbilly Elegy

"I'm thrilled and deeply honored to be 'in the room' with my fellow nominees who have done such exquisite work this year," the actress said in a statement. "Thank you, Ron Howard, for giving me the chance to play Mamaw, to the hair and makeup team whose artistry helped me realize her, and to Amy Adams for her fearless, heartbreaking performance."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Trent Reznor, Best Original Score, Mank and Soul

The rocker is a co-nominee for both projects. He said in a statement, "Both Soul and Mank led us down unfamiliar roads as composers. We are beyond thrilled for your recognition of our work on both films. We'd like to thank both camps - Pixar and David Fincher—for being such generous collaborators and for providing such rich canvasses to explore. Thank you HFPA."

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Gary Oldman, Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, Mank

"Despite a stressed pandemic year, there is a comfort of sorts in embracing traditions, perhaps it is a hopeful sign that we will get out of this eventually," the actor said in a statement. "The Golden Globes are such a sign of both tradition and normal. So, not to trivialize the current state of affairs, it remains a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. I am proud to be included with my fellow artists, and incredibly proud at the recognition Mank has received across the board today."

Elizabeth Fisher/CBS Television Studios/SHOWTIME.
Jeff Daniels, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, The Comey Rule

"The Comey Rule wasn't just a project. It mattered and continues to matter," the actor said in a statement. "In an important election year, I knew some people might have said "shut up and stay out of politics," but the reason I couldn't is simple: I've got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important."

"Thank you to the HFPA for this honor, to Showtime for their support, and to Billy Ray for his tenacity," he added. "Also to the cast—half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Bob Odenkirk, Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama, Better Call Saul

"I'm knocked out!" the actor said in a statement. "I spent two weeks in the desert for one episode and I'm still rehydrating! Our fifth season was the best yet. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press!"

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Ethan Hawke, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, The Good Lord Bird

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor," the actor said in a statement. "From its inception, The Good Lord Bird was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I'm thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is."

Netflix
Emma Corrin, Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama, The Crown Season 4

"Thank you thank you!" Emma, who played Princess Diana in the series, said in a statement. "I am truly honored to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O'Connor who has so deservingly been recognized today as well. It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana... 'Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.'"

Disney+
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Hamilton

"So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want," Lin tweeted. "Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed, Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, The Sound of Metal

"Thank you HFPA for this incredible honor," Riz said in a statement. "Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder's daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Kaley Cuoco, Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy, The Flight Attendant

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying," Kaley wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing her sobbing in reaction to news of her nomination. "So proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!!"

Des Willie/Netflix
Gillian Anderson, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role, The Crown Season 4

"I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognizing me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season. It was an honor to be a part of it," Gillian said in a statement. "I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our [Margaret] Thatcher come to life."

Netflix
Peter Morgan, Best Television Series—Drama, The Crown

"All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognized in this way by the HFPA," the show's creator said in a statement. "This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud."

