Even Emily in Paris Fans Can't Believe the Netflix Show's 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Grab a croissant and pop the champere!
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with help from Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 3. Among the honorees? Emily in Paris! That's right, the popular Netflix series received a nod in the Best TV Musical or Comedy category alongside The Flight Attendant, Schitt's Creek, The Great, and Ted Lasso.
Lily Collins, who portrays Emily Cooper in the series, also received a nod for Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy. She's up against Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Catherine O'Hara and Jane Levy for the award.
After hearing about Emily in Paris' surprising nods, many social media users took to Twitter to react, with one fan writing, "Good morning to the 'Emily in Paris' Golden Globe nomination and the 'Emily in Paris' Golden Globe nomination ONLY."
Another shocked fan tweeted, "Woke up minutes before learning that Emily in Paris is a Golden Globe nominee and tbqh I am not sure if I'm actually awake or still in a dream." While another simply called the recognition for the series "wild."
Collins also reacted to the nominations, telling E! News in a statement, "Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show's nomination! I'm beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long."
"The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most," she continued. "I'm so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I'm also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I'm overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!"
Emily in Paris' two Golden Globe nominations comes two months after it was revealed the show was renewed for...season two! In November, Netflix made the announcement in a fictional letter from Savoir, the Parisian company where Emily works. In the note, Emily's boss Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) begrudgingly told the U.S. office that they'll continue to need Emily's assistance.
"Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," the letter read. "Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity—I'm leaning towards the former—her results are impressive."
"We hope that by extending her time in Paris," the note continued, "Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."