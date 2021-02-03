Pregnant Shawn Johnson Shares Update on Her Health After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Shawn Johnson hopes she's on the "up and up" days after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Olympic gymnast, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, first shared her COVID-19 diagnosis with her Instagram followers on Jan. 31. "Not going to lie…I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," the 29-year-old athlete told fans in her Instagram Story post. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV [Respiratory syncytial virus] with Drew and now this…my body is just exhausted."
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Johnson returned to her Instagram Story to give an update on her health. "Thank you so much for all your message, that's very sweet," she said. "I do still consider myself a very lucky one, I think I have it pretty mild."
"Last night was probably my worst night, I coughed all night, that was bad," she noted. "But like, during the daytime I feel really good, my headaches are gone, my sore throat is finally gone, it was a bad sore throat."
Johnson added that her "stuffiness" is getting better as well.
"Yes, I'm nervous about being pregnant and the baby," she continued. "I'm just trying to get enough rest so I can heal."
Johnson, who appears to be quarantining away from husband Andrew East and their daughter Drew, said, "I miss my husband and my baby girl, but again, it's the least I can do to keep our family healthy."
After receiving her coronavirus diagnosis, Johnson said that she was a little extra scared due to the fact that she has asthma. However, in her update on Feb. 2, she shared, "So far, knock on wood, I don't feel compromised yet breathing-wise. I feel winded but that's pregnancy and nothing more than usual."
"And since I have had asthma my whole live I'm pretty hyperaware of my breathing and when it's labored or when it's difficult," Johnson said. "And so far I feel pretty good that way. I can get deep breaths and everything, so hopefully that stays that way."
Johnson and East, who tied the knot in April 2016, announced her pregnancy in January.