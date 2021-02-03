Morgan Wallen Says He's ''Embarrassed and Sorry'' for Saying the N-Word in Leaked Video

Watch : Why Morgan Wallen Will No Longer Perform on "SNL"

Morgan Wallen is back in hot water, this time for reportedly saying the N-word in a video published by TMZ on Feb. 2.

According to the outlet, the country music star's neighbor recorded footage of Morgan and his friends returning home during the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 31. In the video, a man purported to be Morgan is heard using the racial slur, among other expletives, while speaking to others in the group.

TMZ reports that noise concerns prompted neighbors to document the incident on camera.

E! News has not verified the authenticity of the video. The Nashville-based singer did, however, acknowledge his actions in a statement provided to E! News.

Morgan, 27, shared, "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."