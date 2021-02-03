Bones Alum Tamara Taylor to Join Christopher Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime

From forensic crime to organized crime.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Deadline reported that longtime Bones star Tamara Taylor will be joining the Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime. Details regarding Taylor's character on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off have yet to be released.
Between 2006 and 2017, Taylor played Dr. Camille Saroyan—a pathologist and Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel)'s boss at the fictional Jeffersonian Institute—on Bones. Taylor is also known for her recurring role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
This casting update comes almost a week after it was confirmed that Dylan McDermott would also be starring on the show. Although McDermott didn't reveal specifics about his role on the latest Dick Wolf-created crime procedural, he did write on Instagram, "nbc @organizedcrime @chris_meloni New York here I come!"
According to the show's description, Organized Crime follows Elliot Stabler (Meloni) as he returns "to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one."
We can't wait to learn more about Taylor and McDermott's Organized Crime roles.
Law & Order: Organized Crime has been making headlines this month as star Meloni has posted several photos from set. In fact, last week, the 59-year-old actor uploaded a photo of himself peeking out from behind a door labeled "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Meloni captioned the image, "Hey. L&O:OC... we workin on it."
Another fun on-set moment? Meloni's former Law & Order: SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay confirmed she'll appear on the upcoming spin-off. The 57-year-old actress posted black-and-white photos from the Organized Crime set, including a selfie of herself and Meloni.
The Law & Order: SVU lead wrote, "It's all happening... #OC #PFL."
Meloni's return to the Law & Order franchise was announced back in March 2020. Initially, Meloni was slated to reprise his Detective Elliot Stabler role, which he played from 1999 to 2011, as part of SVU's season 22 premiere. It was through this appearance that the new show, titled Law & Order: Organized Crime, would be launched.
Yet, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the loss of a showrunner delayed Meloni's return. Thankfully, the project is now well underway and expected to premiere later this year.
Law & Order: SVU returns Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
