Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Was This Close to Becoming a Real Housewife

Where do Christine Chiu and Anna Shay stand after their tumultuous first season of Bling Empire?

E! News' Justin Sylvester asked Christine this very question on Tuesday, Feb. 2's Daily Pop, and considering everything that went down between the high society frenemies on the Netflix series—ahem, Necklacegate—her answer might surprise you.

"I love Anna," the reality TV star admitted. "I think her game-playing is so much fun. And I hope everybody had a good laugh and chuckle out of it. I know we did."

"We all need a little escapism during this time," Christine added, further dismissing her and Anna's constant back-and-forth as a "silly cat-and-mouse" game. "And what's sillier than frivolous and petty 'rich people problems?'"

While the Bling Empire star can now admit to being a bit facetious on the show, watching it back made her realize something.

"I am saddened though to see and notice that I do have a tough, overly and unnecessarily glossy exterior oftentimes," Christine told E! News. "I think it's due to the pressures from a very young age to be perfect—thinking you need to be perfect to earn love, to never let them see you crack, the pressure to not disappoint, the feeling of never being good enough—that I have been overcompensating with this rougher façade."