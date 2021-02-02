Watch the First Trailer for Peacock's Punky Brewster Revival

Watch : Soleil Moon Frye's Daughter Does Punky Brewster Impressions

Holy macanoli! Punky is all grown up.

Peacock just released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Punky Brewster revival starring Soleil Moon Frye as the adult version of her beloved '80s sitcom character. The preview shows Punky as a newly single mother trying to navigate the hardships of adult life.

"Raising three kids on my own, I'm barely keeping it together," Frye says in the clip. "It's time for me to focus on myself and my needs."

Punky's ex-husband is played by Freddie Prinze Jr. "I am not ready to date again, your father and I just broke up," Frye admits.

Prinze adds, "Your mom and I are still trying to figure things out. But we're still family, we just look a little different."

However, everything changes for the family when Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her young self.