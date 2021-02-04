2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

See the Stars of The Roommate, Then & Now

Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester starred in the 2011 horror flick that paid homage to Single White Female.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 04, 2021 12:00 PM
"Two thousand colleges. Eight thousand roommates. Which one will you get?"

For Minka Kelly, it was Leighton Meester in their 2011 horror movie The Roommate. The lookalike celebs teamed up for the Single White Female-esque flick 10 years ago, with a stacked roster of CW actors joining in on the campy fun. We're talking stars from The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill and 90210—a full teen drama hat-trick. And Billy Zane also pops up because, well, why not? 

While the movie grossed over $50 million and earned five nominations at the Teen Choice Awards, it was roasted by critics more than a marshmallow over a campfire. Still, it's gone on to earn a spot in the "so-bad-it's-good" category of movies, thanks to Meester's over-the-top performance as obsessed roommate Rebecca, complete with some especially violent stunts. Trigger warning for anyone with a belly button ring.

And you thought your freshman year of college was hard. 

Check out what the cast of The Roommate is up to now...

Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lionsgate
Minka Kelly

The Roommate served as the Friday Night Lights star's first leading role in a movie as protagonist Sara. The same year the film was released, the 40-year-old actress led the Charlie's Angels series, which was canceled by ABC after just four episodes.

Kelly went on to appear in Just Go With It and The Butler, while also enjoying guest appearances on ParenthoodJane the Virgin and Legends of Tomorrow. She currently stars on Titans as the DC Comics superhero Dove.

After high-profile romances with Chris Evans and Jesse Williams, Kelly is now dating The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, with a source telling E! News the pair is "very much in love."

Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lionsgate
Leighton Meester

Blair Waldorf goes blonde! Meester traded her fan-favorite Gossip Girl character's love of scheming for the murderous Rebecca's penchant for slaying in The Roommate.

After Gossip Girl ended its run in 2012, Meester went on to make a splash in the comedy world in, starring in ABC's Single Parents. She also released an album, Heartstrings, in 2014.

Fans of teen soaps were shook when Meester, 34, married Adam Brody (aka The O.C.'s Seth Cohen) in 2014. (Sorry, Chuck and Summer!) The couple had their first child, daughter Arlo, in 2015 and welcomed a son in 2020, though they've yet to reveal his name. 

Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock, Leon Bennett/WireImage
Cam Gigandet

Following his stints as villains on The O.C. and in Twilight, Gigandet took on the role of protective, supportive boyfriend Stephen.

The 38-year-old wet on to star in the CBS legal drama Reckless and Audience Network' Ice. He also appeared in 2016's The Magnificent Seven

Gigandet has three children—daughters Everleigh Rae, 10, and Armie Heartly, 4, and son Rekker Radley, 7—with his wife, Dominique Geisendorff.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/FilmMagic
Matt Lanter

The 90210 star played Jason, Sara's ex-boyfriend who becomes one of Rebecca' victims when he keeps trying to contact her. 

Following 90210's five-year run, Lanter starred in Timeless, the NBC time travel drama that garnered a cult following, and appeared in Pitch Perfect 3. He'll next be seen in Netflix's superhero series Jupiter's Legacy.

He's also a member of the Star Wars Universe, providing the voice of Anakin Skywalker (a.k.a. Darth Vader) in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and he made a guest appearance on Disney+'s The Mandalorian. A jack of all comic book trades, he lent his vocal talents to DC's Aquaman for several animated features and voiced Winter Soldier in Marvel's Avengers Assemble.

In June 2013, the 37-year-old married longtime girlfriend Angela Stacy, with the couple welcoming daughter MacKenLee in 2017.

Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock, Ethan Miller/FilmMagic
Alyson Michalka

Ugh, we still cringe every time we think of Rebecca ripping out Michalka's belly button ring. Ick.

The former Disney Channel star would go on to star in the CW series' iZombie and in 2020, she and sister AJ Michalka made headlines when they released an "explicit" version of their hit track "Potential Breakup Song." The duo are planning on releasing a new album in 2021.

After meeting him on the set of the independent film Sequoia, Michalka, 31, married film producer Stephen Ringer in Portofino, Italy, in June 2015.

Jesse Grant/WireImage, Ethan Miller/FilmMagic
Danneel Ackles

Formerly Danneel Harris before marrying Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, the actress was best known for her role on One Tree Hill before taking on the part of one of Rebecca's victims. 

Ackles, 41, went on to appear in several episodes of Supernatural and in 2018's The Christmas Contract for Lifetime, reuniting with her One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Tyler Hilton and Antwon Tanner.

After getting married in 2010, the Ackles had three children, daughter Justice Jay, 7, and 4-year-old twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. The couple also founded their own production company, Chaos Machine.

Sony PIctures, George Pimentel/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

"We were never friends."

The Vampire Diaries star had a small but memorable role in the movie as Maria, Rebecca's previous roommate.

Of course, the Degrassi alum went on to front the hit CW vampire series for six seasons before announcing her exit in 2015. Post-Mystic Falls, the 31-year-old hit the big screen in Flatliners and XXX: Return of Xander Cage and returned to TV in the short-lived CBS sitcom Fam

Dobrev's dating history has intrigued since she ended her two-year romance with TVD co-star Ian Somerhalder in 2013. Later that year, she dated Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough—her BFF Julianne Hough's brother—for about six weeks and in early 2016, she and Dolphin Tale actor Austin Stowell called off their seven-month romance. They split after about seven months. She's now in a relationship with superstar snowboarder Shaun White.

"They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together. It's very sweet," a source told E! News  of the couple in December 2020. "They openly talk about their future together. They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

Sony Pictures, Leon Bennett/WireImage
Kat Graham

Dobrev's TVD co-star also had a supporting role in The Roommate as Kim, one of Sara's friends.

The 31-year-old actress appeared in several small films after TVD ended its run in 2018, including the comedy Where's the Money with Logan Paul and the action-adventure movie How It Ends. She also portrays April O'Neil on Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot series and has fronted several popular Christmas rom-coms for Netflix.

Graham has concentrated on a music career in recent years, releasing a couple of albums and several singles, such as the 2017 dance track "Sometimes."

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Billy Zane

Another person who tried to get close to Sara (in this case, her creepy professor), another casualty for Rebecca's tally. 

The Titanic villain went on to reprise his role as himself in Zoolander 2, as well as make guest appearances on hit TV shows Psych, Community and Legends of Tomorrow. Most recently, he played a fictional version of himself on Amazon's beloved superhero series The Boys.

Zane, 54, has two daughters, Ava Catherine and Gia, with his longtime fiancée Candice Neil

The Roommate is available on Netflix. You're welcome. 

