Inside the Curious and Cautionary Celebrity of Dustin Diamond

Watch : Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 From Lung Cancer

Dustin Diamond was not your typical celebrity.

To wit, there's a high likelihood that, unless you're a member of a particular generation who spent their Saturday mornings in the '90s watching a certain teen sitcom, you might've never even heard of him. That's how synonymous his fame was with one single role: Samuel "Screech" Powers from Saved by the Bell.

And yet, Diamond's story is not so dissimilar from so many in Hollywood. It's one of a star that burns white hot, but for only a moment, before the ensuing absence of attention leads them to publicly buckle at the knees as they seek out fame down increasingly impulsive avenues. It's a cautionary tale, and a curious one. It's a tale as old as time.

And it's a story we're only telling now, of course, because Diamond has made headlines one final time with his death at 44 on Feb. 1, shortly after revealing a devastating diagnosis of stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Though it may seem unfair to flash a light back on those darker pockets of time in Diamond's life as he plummeted back down to Earth post-TV stardom, it's not as though he was unaware of the life he'd lived and the things he'd done once the studio audience was no longer watching. A statement released to E! News from rep Roger Paul announcing his passing confirmed as much.