Marilyn Manson's Creepshow Episode Will No Longer Air Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Francesco Prandoni/Redferns

"Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the label said in a statement. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Marilyn responded to the allegations in a statement posted to Instagram on Feb. 1. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," the message read. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

His relationship with Evan went public in 2007, when he was 38 years old and she was 19. They got engaged in 2010 but ended the relationship that same year.

In a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, the Thirteen actress opened up about having experienced "physical, psychological, sexual" abuse, without naming any alleged perpetrators. She shared at the time, "I've been raped. By a significant other while we were together."

E! News has reached out to Marilyn's team for comment and not heard back. After a police report was filed against him in May 2018 for unspecified sex crimes dating back to 2011, the rocker's attorney told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement back then that "allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied" and that "any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false." It is unknown who filed the complaint with police.

In a 2009 Spin interview with Marilyn that was conducted while he was still with Evan, the singer of "The Dope Show" said, "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer."

To address Marilyn's previous statements, his team told Metal Hammer in November 2020, "The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally."