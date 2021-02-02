Why Lupin Is One of Netflix's Biggest Hits Right Now

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

You don't have to speak French to get into Netflix's latest imported treat.

Sure, it would help, but Lupin is almost enjoyable even if you don't know exactly what's going on. The French mystery thriller is one of the top shows on Netflix right now—the first French show to land in the top 10 upon launch—and currently sits at 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and if you've heard anyone (or everyone) talking about star Omar Sy, this is why.

The series follows a professional thief named Assane (Sy) who is seeking revenge for his father who was once framed for stealing a necklace from the powerful Pellegrini family he worked for. Assane uses tips and tricks from the fictional thief and master of disguise Arsène Lupin, the star of a book given to him by his father, to expose the Pellegrinis' various crimes.

Whether you're already a fan or you're looking for excuses to hit play, here are a few reasons why the show is so hot right now.