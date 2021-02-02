Eva Mendes Sets the Record Straight on Those Plastic Surgery Comments

Eva Mendes isn't letting anyone put words into her mouth.
On Monday, Feb. 1, the Love River actress took to Instagram to set the record straight after her comments were taken out of context.
"My friend sent me this," Eva began her caption, in which she showed an article that claimed she "denies plastic surgery accusations left on her Instagram post." The story also said she "clapped back" at the commenter.
"Regarding this 'headline,'" the Hitch actress continued, "...ummm... Kinda. Sorta. But not really. Never 'denied plastic surgery.' All I did was reply to a specific comment on [social media]. Would never deny that stuff. I'm all for it. All. For. It."
The 46-year-old star added that she also wasn't a fan of the term "clap back," saying, it "sounds aggressive to me."
"As a lot of you know," she went on, "I reply to as many comments as I can. I don't clap back, I try to connect/communicate. That's all. Wanted to clear that up."
For some backstory: Over the weekend, a follower accused the mom of two of spending "less" time on social because "she's had work done." However, Eva shared the real reason she's taken a step back from Instagram.
"I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go," she replied on Saturday, Jan. 30. "I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time."
"As far as getting work done," she added, "I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there."
This isn't the first time Eva has opened up about trying to be more present with her two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, who she shares with longtime partner, Ryan Gosling. (And let's be real, if that was our family, we'd put the phone down, too.)
"I haven't posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much," she shared on Instagram on Jan. 23. "I could tell she was taking it personally. And she's a kid, of course she'd take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it's not personal."
"So we had good talk," she continued, "I apologized and I promised her I'd be mindful. I realized that just because I'm always home with them doesn't mean I'm always present."
Back in October, Eva explained just how much her life has changed for the better—both by falling in love with the La La Land actor and becoming a mother.
"I never wanted babies before, until I fell in love with Ryan," she shared at the time, "and then it just kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby and then I think I was 42 with my second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."