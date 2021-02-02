Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Cue the slime!
The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are officially right around the corner, and on Tuesday, Feb. 2 the annual ceremony, unveiled the complete list of nominations and its host.
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has signed on to emcee this year's Kids' Choice Awards, which will air live on Saturday, March 13 across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channels. Kenan isn't new to Nickelodeon—the comedian got his start in showbiz on the beloved sketch comedy series All That, and took home his very own Kids' Choice Award in 2000 for Favorite Male TV Star.
As for the 2021 nominees, Justin Bieber stands out from the rest with four nods. He's followed by Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984, which each have three nominations.
Starting now, fans can vote for their favorite stars on KidsChoiceAwards.com, as well as on Twitter, and the Screens Up and Nick Play apps.
Find out who scored a Kids' Choice Awards nominations below!
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven's Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Fuller House
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
The Loud House
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FAVORITE MOVIE
Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)
Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)
Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)
Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)
Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)
Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)
Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Tina Fey (22, Soul)
Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)
Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Drake
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift
"Dynamite" by BTS
"Toosie Slide" by Drake
"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes
"Yummy" by Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Emma Chamberlain
Charli D'Amelio
GamerGirl
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
Maddie Ziegler
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
Jason Derulo
David Dobrik
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan's World
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Russell Wilson
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fortnite
Minecraft
Pokémon GO
Roblox