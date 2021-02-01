Let’s Get Physical in New Activewear Faves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Swing it, shake it, move it, make it-who do you think you are?
Whether you're a regular ol' Sporty Spice or more of a Baby on your fitness journey, there's an exercise regime out there that's guaranteed to make your heart feel happy.
With gyms and fitness classes making a comeback, it's time to invest in some new kicks and killer leggings to get you moving in style. Not a fan of the land? Dive right into some new options and expand your aquatic wardrobe. If this all sounds like workout overload to you, there's also nothing wrong with finding your new favourite Youtube fitness guru and getting into some Pilates action at home.
Whatever your movement goals are for this year, there's an activewear solution out there to suit your needs. Plain? Printed? Stretchy? Comfy? We've got all bases covered—check out our favourite new gear below!
PUMA Cali Star Women's Sneakers
Good enough for Selena Gomez? Good enough for us! The Cool Girl white sneaker gets a makeover with the latest style from PUMA. The classic 80s style are great to wear for a casual weight session, casually strolling up to yoga class or a lunch-time walk. The snug design provides a comfortable fit, with just the right amount of bling.
Funkita ‘So Hot' Eco Diamond Back One Piece
Keep cool this Summer in a spicy little one-piece that will have you burning up the pool. Constructed from Funkita's signature chlorine-resistant, ultra stretch fabric, this costume will hug you in all the right places, and never ride up where it's not welcome (if you catch our drift). Don the OG swimwear cut in this cute, neon print for some serious swimming fun.
Ellesse Flair Track Top
Been practicing your backhand this Summer? Step out on court like a pro in this peachy perfect jacket, designed for maximum style and retro flair. Featuring double-breasted Ellesse badges and handy mesh pockets for storing your personals, the silky ribbons add a glamorous touch to any net session. With the Australian Open scheduled to start shortly, there's never been a better time to invest in some whites and get back into tennis.
STAX BB Full-Length Tights in Lilac
Make tracks in lilac as your edge ahead of the competition in a pair of high-performance tights. These full-length wonders are butter-soft, squat-proof and high-waisted—basically they're the perfect training companion. Be bold and go pastel, so everyone will see you kicking goals!
TSLA Women's Running Shorts
The long and winding road that leads to your door never looked so inviting. Get running in these breathable, moveable shorts with a curved hem for extra flexibility. The elasticated waistband will move with you as you hit the pavement, and the built-in pockets will hold essentials like your phone and keys safely. Available in 18 different colours, these shorts will soon become your go-to for all exercise activities.
Apparel by Rozalia x Atoir The Collar Tee
Anyone for tennis? A casual stroll around the park? Whatever leisurely activity you're up for, do it in comfort AND style with this collared piece that coordinates with anything. Belonging to the third collection from Rozalia Russian with Atoir, this modern take on the classic polo is a chic way to style your next outdoor activity without looking ‘athleisurely'. Cool, contrasting and just a hint of colour—we love.
Funkita ‘Palm Off' Elite Squad Bag
There's working out, and then there's all the gear that comes with it. Whether you're a fitness newbie or a seasoned athlete, you'll fit your whole kit in one of these Elite Squad Bags. Durable, lightweight and protective, this large gym or pool companion has enough room to stow away your goggles, towel, shoes and even laptop, making it the ultimate workout accessory. The palm pattern just screams summer too!
boohoo Active OFCL Ribbed Gym Crop
Getting into shape can be daunting, but buying a whole new activewear wardrobe can make it all the more exciting! Luckily, boohoo have some great options which coordinate well, look great and feel soft and stretchy while you're working out. Case in point, this rust tank which has us booking in a group fitness session right now. The best part? They're also super affordable, so there's never an excuse to not get up and move it.
