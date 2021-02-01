Rose McGowan Applauds Evan Rachel Wood for Coming Forward With Marilyn Manson Abuse Claims

Rose McGowan is standing in solidarity with Evan Rachel Wood.
On Monday, Feb. 1, the Westworld star spoke out about her past relationship with Marilyn Manson, in which she claimed he "horrifically abused" her when they were together from 2007 to 2010. The former pair got engaged in 2010, however, they called it quits later that year.
Following Evan's public statement on Instagram, Rose, 47, took to Twitter to show her support.
"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," the Charmed actress shared. "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."
Like Evan, 33, the Jawbreaker star was also set to marry the 52-year-old "Tainted Love" singer. Rose and Marilyn were engaged for two years before ending their romance in 2001, in which Rose told E! News at the time, "There is great love, but our lifestyle difference is, unfortunately, even greater."
Evan and Marilyn dated when she was just 19 years old and he was 38, a detail she pointed out in her statement on Instagram.
"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," the Thirteen star claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail."
"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him," she continued, "before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."
At this time, the musician has yet to publicly comment on Evan's accusations. E! News has also reached out to Marilyn's reps and we have yet to receive a response.
Following Evan's statements, however, Marilyn was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista. The company shared a statement with NBC News, which read, "In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."
This isn't the first time Evan has come forward with allegations of abuse. However, she's never specifically identified anyone in her past statements. In 2016, she shared her story with Rolling Stone, writing, "I've been raped. By a significant other while we were together."
"And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar...," she added. "I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."
Then in May 2019, Evan opened up about domestic abuse when speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.
"I've been studying law this year," she said at the time. "I do a lot of domestic violence advocacy work, and part of that is learning everything you can about the laws to see what's working and what's not."
"I'm a survivor myself and it wasn't until very recently that I really came to terms with everything and was even able to identify what had happened," she explained. "When it happens, it's very complicated and you lie to yourself, you're being lied to, you're being gaslit, you're in a dangerous situation...you lose a sense of self and a sense of reality because you're stuck in this kind of nightmare for a while."
In addition to speaking out, in 2018, Evan testified before a House Judiciary Committee to help implement the Survivors Bill of Rights Act in the U.S. The following year, she testified in front of the California Senate on behalf of the Phoenix Act and participated in the #IAmNotOK movement.
"Two years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self-harm," she wrote on Twitter, which has since been deleted. "When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave."
In May 2018, a police report was filed against Marilyn for unspecified sex crimes that dated back to 2011, per The Hollywood Reporter, who obtained court documents. However, the magazine reported that the district attorney declined the case because the statute of limitations had expired and "absence of corroboration."
In light of the news, the "Disposable Teens" singer's attorney told the publication, "allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied" and that "any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false." It remains unknown who filed the police report.
In recent years, Marilyn's 2009 Spin interview has resurfaced over his comments about Evan, which he made while they were still together. "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer," he told the publication.
Just last November, the singer's team addressed his previous statements, telling Metal Hammer, "The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally."