Billy Porter Talks Being a "Walking Piece of Political Art" & Teases Future Red Carpet Fashion

2020 was the year of virtual award shows and canceled industry events, but at the same time the red carpet was being put on hold, one of the stars known to steal the style spotlight was busy planning for fashion's future.

We're talking about Billy Porter, of course.

The actor stopped by Monday, Feb. 1's Daily Pop, and E! News' Justin Sylvester got the inside scoop on what fans can expect to see when it comes time for Hollywood's red carpet revival.

"You know, I am now working with Ty Hunter who is my new stylist, and we really, through quarantine, have been able to just get a handle on and get in the driver's seat of the train that took off," Billy explained, referencing his looks' tendency to go viral.

He continued, "It just took off so quick that like, you know, I just wanted to make sure that what I'm saying as I walk onto these red carpets, into the events—as a walking piece of political art, that's what I'm trying to be every time—that we're clear."