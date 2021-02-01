Dustin Diamond Dead at 44: Look Back at the Saved By the Bell Star's Life in Pictures

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Saved by the Bell"

Dustin Diamond died on Monday, Feb. 1. following a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 44 years old.

The actor's passing comes less than three weeks after news of the cancer diagnosis broke.

"In that time, it managed to spread rapidly through his system; the only mercy was its sharp and swift execution," his rep told E! News in a statement. "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

The spokesperson described Diamond as a "character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored."

"We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team," the statement continued. "We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond's family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden."

For over a decade, Diamond played Samuel "Screech" Powers on Saved By the Bell and its related series. However, he remained in the public eye after the shows ended.

Several of Diamond's co-stars paid tribute on social media after learning of his passing.