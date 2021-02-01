Watch Conrad Bring Nic Breakfast in Bed in Cutest The Resident Clip Ever

Up for a bit of cuteness on this Monday afternoon?
On last week's episode of The Resident, Nic (Emily VanCamp) confirmed that she is, in fact, pregnant and now her husband Conrad (Matt Czuchry) is ready to shower her with affection. In this week's episode, that affection comes in the form of pancakes and "Nic's favorite berries."
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the opening scene of the episode, which features Conrad bringing his wife breakfast in bed. He's excited to start telling their friends and family the news of their pregnancy, but Nic isn't so sure.
"I think we should wait a little longer," she tells him.
Back in season two, Nic had revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage and she's clearly still carrying that fear.
"The pregnancy's already further along than it was last time," Conrad says. "This time it's gonna be different. It's gonna be OK. You know that, right?"
But they can't know that, she says, and if it happens again, she definitely doesn't want to have to tell anyone bad news. Fortunately, Conrad's totally there for her.
You can watch the clip below.
While Nic and Conrad are figuring out how to deal with their happy news, Conrad also spends Tuesday's episode trying to diagnose a mother and daughter with strange symptoms. Devon (Manish Dayal) gets an unexpected visit from his mother that doesn't go all that well at first while Bell (Bruce Greenwood) deals with an over-eager fan of his whose excitement takes a serious turn.
The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.