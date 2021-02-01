Chrissy Teigen's Date Night Wardrobe Malfunction Is Hilariously Relatable

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Loses Her Tooth the Night of Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of embarrassingly relatable moments.

On Jan. 31, the Chrissy's Court star had a bit of a fashion mishap as she stepped out for a date night with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills, Calif. As seen in her posts on social media, Chrissy wore an iridescent green fringe mini dress, stylishly paired with an over-sized black blazer. However, in her Instagram Story, the Cravings cookbook author revealed her secret wardrobe malfunction.

Under the blazer she was hiding a huge gaping hole in the side of her dress. The fashion hack was able to conceal the hole for the entire date. The star even got amazing snapshots from the night.

As for John, he was also pretty fashionable in a black, patterned button-up shirt, black pants and Gucci loafers topped off with a long tan jacket.

Of course, anyone can trust Chrissy to be completely honest about her random life mishaps.