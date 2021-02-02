The Biggest Bombshells From Ben Higgins' Book: A Battle With Addiction and That Bachelor Breakup

Watch : Ben Higgins & Fiancee Saving Sex for Post-Quarantine Marriage

Think you know "Perfect Ben"? Think again.

Back when he was named the Bachelor in 2016, that was the nickname ABC used to promote Ben Higgins' season. But in his vulnerable new memoir, Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You're Seen but Not Known, the 31-year-old podcast host is opening up about his shortcomings and failures and the lessons they've taught him.

Not only does Ben, who is arguably one of the most popular leads in the ABC franchise's history, reveal heartbreaking details about his split with Lauren Bushnell in 2017, but he also detailed his secret struggle with addiction years before appearing on The Bachelorette.

"Several years ago, I went through a period of about four months where I was completely disconnected from everyone," he wrote of his dependency on painkillers. "I could barely get out of bed, much less interact with others. I wasn't just depressed. I was ashamed. I'd made a huge mess not only of my life but of the lives of others. I felt so bad that I retreated deep inside myself because I was afraid I was going to hurt somebody again. I didn't trust myself. I didn't like myself, let alone love myself."