See Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & the Kardashians' Sweet Birthday Tributes to Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster is feeling the birthday love.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns 3 today, Monday, Feb. 1, and along with Stormi's many aunts and other family members, they're sending their celebratory wishes on social media.
Fresh off a dreamy vacation to ring in her daughter's big day, Kylie shared a heartfelt TikTok chronicling Stormi's life and the many precious memories they've shared: playing on the beach, riding bikes with Travis and getting all dressed up, but most of all, just spending time with one another at home.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted a series of never-before-seen pics and videos to Instagram, writing, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time."
"it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," Kylie continued. "watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years. but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"
As for Travis, he took to Instagram with two black-and-white photos of him and the adorable toddler—one showing him carrying her and another of the pair flexing their muscles while Stormi rides a scooter around the house—in addition to a heartfelt caption.
"3 is bigger than 2. 3 more years of love that's true," Travis wrote. "3 more inches u might have grew. 3 more years a lot to dooo!!!
3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."
Our hearts were melted all over again by Kris Jenner's post, in which the famed momager described Stormi as "the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine" alongside Kylie's previously shared video of her daughter taking part in the viral fruit snack challenge.
"You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold.... and you have PATIENCE!!!!!!" Kris continued. I love you so much Stormi Lou... you are such a huge part of my heart !!!!! Lovey Xoxox."
Kim Kardashian joined in on the birthday fun, sharing what might be the most iconic photos of Stormi and her cousins ever. In the pics, she and Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and True Thompson are all wearing matching jumpsuits as they sit next to each other smiling, hugging and hamming it up for the camera.
"Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi," the SKIMS owner wrote. "You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can't believe you are three years old! Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!"
Khloe Kardashian was equally emotional about all of the Kar-Jenner kiddos growing up.
"So it's Stormi's third birthday today," she tweeted. "I am so emotional because that means True is going to be three next. I don't know if I can handle this. How did three years go by so quickly? I can't believe Chicago and Stormi are now three."
In honor of Stormi's birthday, take a look back at all of her cutest pics below.
