WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationShop E!VideosPhotos

See Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & the Kardashians' Sweet Birthday Tributes to Stormi Webster

By Allison Crist Feb 01, 2021 5:28 PMTags
FamilyKim KardashianBirthdaysKeeping Up With The KardashiansKris JennerCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsKylie JennerCelebritiesKhloe KardashianStormi WebsterNBCU
MAR. 18, 8:30PM

Stormi Webster is feeling the birthday love. 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns 3 today, Monday, Feb. 1, and along with Stormi's many aunts and other family members, they're sending their celebratory wishes on social media.

Fresh off a dreamy vacation to ring in her daughter's big day, Kylie shared a heartfelt TikTok chronicling Stormi's life and the many precious memories they've shared: playing on the beach, riding bikes with Travis and getting all dressed up, but most of all, just spending time with one another at home. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted a series of never-before-seen pics and videos to Instagram, writing, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time."

"it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," Kylie continued. "watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years. but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!" 

photos
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday

As for Travis, he took to Instagram with two black-and-white photos of him and the adorable toddler—one showing him carrying her and another of the pair flexing their muscles while Stormi rides a scooter around the house—in addition to a heartfelt caption. 

"3 is bigger than 2. 3 more years of love that's true," Travis wrote. "3 more inches u might have grew. 3 more years a lot to dooo!!!
3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Boy Now Has a Haircut as Unique as His Name

2

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Bikini Photo

3

Evan Rachel Wood Says Ex Marilyn Manson "Horrifically Abused" Her

Our hearts were melted all over again by Kris Jenner's post, in which the famed momager described Stormi as "the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine" alongside Kylie's previously shared video of her daughter taking part in the viral fruit snack challenge.

"You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold.... and you have PATIENCE!!!!!!" Kris continued. I love you so much Stormi Lou... you are such a huge part of my heart !!!!! Lovey Xoxox."

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Kim Kardashian joined in on the birthday fun, sharing what might be the most iconic photos of Stormi and her cousins ever. In the pics, she and Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and True Thompson are all wearing matching jumpsuits as they sit next to each other smiling, hugging and hamming it up for the camera. 

"Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi," the SKIMS owner wrote. "You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can't believe you are three years old! Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!"

Khloe Kardashian was equally emotional about all of the Kar-Jenner kiddos growing up. 

"So it's Stormi's third birthday today," she tweeted. "I am so emotional because that means True is going to be three next. I don't know if I can handle this. How did three years go by so quickly? I can't believe Chicago and Stormi are now three."

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

In honor of Stormi's birthday, take a look back at all of her cutest pics below.

Then, catch season 19 of KUWTK here, and more episodes on Peacock, before the season 20 premiere on Thursday, March 18.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Instagram
Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Instagram
Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

Instagram
Twinning

"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!

Instagram
Yachting

"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.

Instagram
Playtime

Kylie snaps a pic of her "best friend" playing outside.

Instagram
Stormi Earrings

Stormi sports gold hoop earrings with her name on them in a major fashion statement.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Butterfly Babe

"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"

Instagram
Love of My Life

"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.

 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Peek A Boo"

Stormi's blush-colored ball pit makes playtime pretty in pink!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kisses

"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the sweet cousins photo. 

Instagram
Jet-Setting

"cutest travel buddy," Kylie writes on vacation.

Instagram
Big Grin

Look at that smile!

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski outfits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stylish

Stormi strikes a pose! "coolest girl i know," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Boy Now Has a Haircut as Unique as His Name

2

Evan Rachel Wood Says Ex Marilyn Manson "Horrifically Abused" Her

3

Anna Kournikova Celebrates Daughter Mary's First Birthday

4

Bachelorette's Jed Says He Was "Highly Manipulated" by the Show

5
Exclusive

Julianne Hough & Ben Barnes Reignite Romance Rumors