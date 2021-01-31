The 10 Biggest Bombshells From Wendy Williams' Documentary What a Mess!

Talk about hot topics.
After making a career out of talking about everyone else, Wendy Williams found herself the center of conversation on Saturday, Jan. 30, with the premiere of her eponymous Lifetime biopic. And while the film, which stars Ciera Payton as beloved talk show host, was certainly a journey, it was the companion documentary that really captured our attention. After all, who better to talk about Wendy's wild ride than the woman herself?
Over the course of two hours, we heard from Wendy and her circle on her journey from radio shock jock to TV personality, detailing a tumultuous personal life that's landed her among the tabloid pages she's so frequently referencing on her show. From her substance abuse issues to her betrayal by ex-husband Kevin Hunter, not a punch was pulled (This is Wendy we're talking about. We expected nothing less).
Why now, you ask? Well, as Wendy told E! News' Justin Sylvester on the Jan. 27 episode of Daily Pop, it's quite simple. "I'm in a different period in my life," she said. "Lifetime called. And I answered."
While all of Wendy Williams: What a Mess! is well worth your time, here are the 10 biggest bombshells that you need to know now.