Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
Super Bowl 2021 Commercials: Watch Ads Starring Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel and More

Watch ads that will air during Super Bowl LV, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Corinne Heller Jan 31, 2021 12:01 AM
Super Bowl
Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel and Serena Williams are just some of the celebs featured in Super Bowl LV commercials.

The 2021 NFL championship game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will take on last year's winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes.

A few Super Bowl ads, as well as shorter teasers for commercials, have been released online and more are being posted every day ahead of the Big Game. Expect to see spots from popular brands such as Bud Light, Doritos, Tide, as well as Michelob Ultra during the broadcast. In addition, Chipotle and other groups have bought ad space during the Super Bowl for the first time.

You won't, however, see the Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses, as parent company Anheuser-Busch isn't airing a commercial for the beer brand during the game for the first time in 37 years. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are also sitting this one out. However, the latter is still sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which The Weeknd is headlining.

photos
Best Super Bowl Performances Ever!

Keep scrolling to watch sneak peek videos of ads set to air during the 2021 Super Bowl. Also, be sure to keep checking in as more will be added throughout the week until the Big Game.

Frito Lay
Doritos Ad Starring Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel

The Mindy Project actress and Jimmy Kimmel Live! host promote Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch chips. Watch the teaser here.

Woven Agency
Tide Commercial Starring Jason Alexander

In this ad for Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10x Detergent, a teenage boy wears a sweatshirt bearing Jason Alexander's face and later runs into the real actor, who has a very Seinfeld moment. Watch the commercial here.

The ad features Joey Scarbury's 1981 song "Believe It or Not," the theme from the '80s show The Greatest American Hero. Alexander's Seinfeld character George Costanza famously parodied the song on an answering machine message on the ‘90s NBC sitcom.

PepsiCo
Rockstar Energy Drinks Ad Starring Lil Baby

The Grammy-nominated rapper appears onstage in this ad that celebrates the journeys of actual rock stars and features real-life first responders, medical professionals and entrepreneurs. Watch a teaser here.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Michelob Ultra Ad Featuring Serena Williams and More

The beer commercial features archived images of top athletes such as Serena Williams, retired soccer champion Mia Hamm, Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis and star sprinter Usain Bolt. Watch the ad here.

Wieden+Kennedy New York
Bud Light Ad

In this ad for Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, life gives you lemons, even though you never asked for them. Watch the commercial here.

Anomaly
Vroom Ad

A visit to a car dealership turns into a scary scene from a thriller in this ad for Vroom. Watch it here.

Grey Global Group Inc.
Pringles Ad

This Pringles chips ad, promoting its flavor stacking technique, depicts the joyous aftermath of the return of a space capsule to Earth. Watch the ad here.

Venables Bell & Partners
Chipotle Ad

In the franchise's first Super Bowl ad, a little boy asks his sister, what if a burrito could change the world? Watch the ad here.

