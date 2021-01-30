Megan Fox Puts Those Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors to Rest With Two Words

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Rock on THAT Finger

Megan Fox's message is coming in loud and clear.

The Transformers star is not engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, at least not yet anyway. Long story short, paparazzi recently spotted Megan rocking a massive ring on that finger, sparking a frenzy of speculation that MGK had proposed.

In light of the rumors, Megan took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 29 to set the record straight. She shared a closeup photo of the accessory, which, much to fans' disappointment, is by no means a diamond engagement bauble.

The chunky silver ring has "F--K YOU" plated across it, and for added measure, Megan included an irritated emoji face.

But just because wedding bells aren't in the couple's immediate future, there's no denying Megan and her rocker beau are the real deal. In fact, it was love at first sight for Megan and MGK after first meeting on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass nearly one year ago.