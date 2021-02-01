Below Deck's Izzy Wouters Gives an Update on Her Dating Life After Coming Out

Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters is out and proud.
For an exclusive chat with E! News, the Below Deck star gave an update on her life since coming out as lesbian. As the Bravo personality detailed to us, she feels "lucky" being based in the almost "COVID free" New Zealand as it's allowed her to meet new people.
"I'm not really like, actively going out and going around dating and all this stuff," Izzy shared with E!. "But, I am kind of now enjoying more getting to know people on apps and online."
As she continued, Izzy joked that she's looking forward to having the "ho phase" she never had in her early 20s.
"And like, just enjoying that…being able to explore this side of myself," Izzy added. "Because, you know, I didn't kind of realize this at the start of last year because, before that, I just assumed I was bi."
Per Izzy, "it's been really fun."
As E! readers may recall, in December 2020, the Below Deck lead deckhand came out as lesbian through a witty post on Instagram. "The face of the straight men who slide into my dm's when I say - HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD," Wouters shared along with two images of herself making funny faces on the upstairs-downstairs series. Her hashtags included, "#LankyLezzy #PussyPlease #OutAndProud."
Later on, Izzy shared fans' supportive messages and commented, "Thank you so much for your support everyone."
And, over a month after her public coming out, Izzy is still blown away by the support and love she's received.
On being called a "lesbian icon" online, the yachtie hilariously stated, "I'm like, 'Am I an icon?' I just feel like I'm this awkward, kind of outspoken, little gangly thing that's down in this island in the South Pacific."
Izzy went on to admit that it's been "an adjustment" becoming a public figure, especially when it comes to criticism. According to Izzy, she had to overcome having a "thin skin" as she took a lot "to heart."
Thus, coming out was a nerve-wracking experience for Izzy. Apparently, Izzy had concerns that people would think she was trying to "extend my 15 minutes" or be "attention seeking" by coming out.
Thankfully, the response to Izzy's announcement was incredibly positive, which she said left her "gobsmacked."
"Yeah, it's been really nice," she concluded. "People now in my community…reach out to me and chat to me and like slide into my DMs. It's been really fun."
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Binge past episodes of Below Deck on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)