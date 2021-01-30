Coachella 2021 May Be Cancelled, But These Celeb Style Moments Will Live Forever

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

And just like that, like a dagger through our hearts, Coachella and Stagecoach are cancelled once again.

It's the third time Goldenvoice's desert music festivals have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, after first being pushed from April to October last year. On Jan. 29, the Health Officer of Riverside County announced the cancellation of the concerts, planned for April 2021.

E! News has reached out to organizers about future festival dates.

Naturally, none of us can wait to get back out to Indio, Calif. It's the only place where we can listen to our favorite acts perform at dusk while enjoying over-priced coconuts that are perfect for photo opps under palm trees.

However, just because we won't be back at Coachella anytime soon doesn't mean we can't reminisce on what could have been.

It's already been three years since Beyoncé raised the bar with her epic Homecoming show, and four years since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attended together in the midst their 10-month relationship. Coachella really proved to be the best place to spot celeb couples packing on the PDA.