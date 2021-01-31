WATCH NOW

Save an Additional 70% off at This Saks Off 5th Sale

Shop deals on jewelry, shoes, bags and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 31, 2021 1:00 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Saks Off 5th already has amazing deals, but now you can score discounts even on top of that. 

Get the full breakdown of the awesome sale on jewelry, shoes, bags and more going on below. But shop fast, because the last of these deals, offering up to an additional 70% off, ends on Feb. 3. 

  • Score 70% off jewelry from Jan. 30 until Feb. 3.
  • Enjoy an extra 20% off shoes and bags from Cole Haan, Miu Miu, Roberto Graham, Tod's and more of our favorite brands with the code EXTRAS from Jan. 31 until Feb. 1.
  • Pick out cashmere from $39.99 from Jan. 27 until Feb. 2.

