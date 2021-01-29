Sofia Pernas Says Justin Hartley "Lights Up My Sky" in Sweet Birthday Shoutout

Watch : How Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Are Moving On

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are still going strong.

The soap opera star, who began dating the This Is Us actor in May 2020, posted a sweet Instagram message to her man on his 44th birthday. She shared a photo of Justin smiling at the camera, writing in the caption, "Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab. That smile!!! Lights up my sky. Happy Birthday."

Justin's daughter Isabella Hartley, 16, approved of the message, commenting a blue heart emoji on the cute post.

Sofia is Justin's first public romance since splitting with his ex-wife, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, in 2019. The former couple reached a divorce settlement earlier this month.

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced," Chrishell, who is now dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, told People in September 2020 of Justin's new romance. "Of course that's going to sting."