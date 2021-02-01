Tayshia Adams' Valentine's Day Gift Picks Are Sweeter Than Any Rose

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's about to be a very special Valentine's Day for one Bachelor Nation couple.
As Tayshia Adams continues to celebrate her recent engagement to Zac Clark, The Bachelorette star is looking forward to spending the romantic holiday with her special man. At the same time, the co-host of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation is the first to say Valentine's Day is so much more than celebrating your significant other.
As she exclusively explained to E! News, "I love Valentine's Day because it's a fun day to show not only your significant other some love, but also your girlfriends and close family that you're caring for and thinking of them."
In between recording new episodes of her podcast airing every Thursday, Tayshia shared a few gifts she recommends for the holiday. From Hanky Panky intimates to cozy MASONgrey robes, we have a feeling it's going to be hard to resist these presents below.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle
"I could drink tea anytime of the day, and this is such a time saver for busy mornings! I also love the sleek design—it's modern and clean, so it doubles as fun decor when I leave it sitting out on the counter.
slip Silk Scrunchies
"I swear by these! The silk doesn't break my hair, keeps it smooth, and they don't fall out of my hair easily. Once you go silk you won't go back, trust me! So these are truly the only pillow cases/hair ties I use with my hair.
Women's Cross Band Slippers
"Since moving to New York City, I've become such an indoor slippers girl. They are essential in keeping me warm for my first real winter (and doesn't hurt that they keep my apartment clean!)"
MASONgrey Kimmy Robe
"If there is one thing I am, it is a robe and sweats kinda girl. My MASONgrey robe is the first thing I put on in the morning while getting ready for the day and after a shower and I'm winding down. MASONgrey makes the softest and comes in the cutest patterns."
Gisou By Negin Mirsalehi Honey Infused Hair Oil
"This hair oil is my latest favorite and the first thing I reach for out of the shower. It keeps my hair weightless and the honey scent is unbeatable."
Nike Jordan 1’s
"Zac's sneakerhead tendencies may have slightly rubbed off on me, but I think these are the perfect Valentine's sneakers!"
NEST New York Bamboo Candle
"This is my go-to candle. In fact, it was the scent I had in my bedroom while I was filming Bachelorette. It leaves our apartment smelling fresh like a spa, and doubles as an easy gift for friends and family.
Amazon Kindle
"The kindle is perfect for any on the go reader! It is so easy to learn to use, saves space, is accessible and has endless book options right at your fingertips."
Sans Serif Phone Case
"Who couldn't use a monogrammed phone case! I love this minimal, yet classy design. A chic lil addition to those OOTD selfies."
Wine Subscription
"This gift never disappoints! I love wine subscriptions because you get the chance to try different types of wine and brands every month. Plus, they just show up at your doorstep! Knock Knock! It's time to Wine Down!"
Stance Sock Subscription
"I love a funky, colorful sock on a guy, and this website sends you a fresh pair every month. Fun subscription for him to enjoy that [leaves him thinking about you] OR reminds him of you throughout the day!"
UMA Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil
"I just recently started using this face oil, and now I can't live without it. It is packed with skin-helping extracts that do everything from evening out skin tone, fighting breakouts, and leaving you glowing!"
Hanky Panky Valentine's Day 3-Pack Original-Rise Lace Thongs
"Hands down my favorite brand for intimates. They always fit perfectly (which is a must!) and they are so soft, not to mention how cute the Valentine's colors are!"
Looking for the perfect dessert this Valentine's Day? See the sweet treats we absolutely love. And if you're still looking for the perfect gift for guys, this guide may help.