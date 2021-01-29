April Love Geary Opens Up About Why She Doesn't Regret Having an Abortion

At the request of a fan, April Love Geary revisited a life-changing moment.
During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, the mom of three was asked by a follower to share her story of getting an abortion. "My abortion story sucks, but I'll talk about it," she began. "Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do, so…that's what's always kept me feeling okay about the decision or feeling good about the decision because it just wasn't the right situation."
As the 26 year old recalled, she flew to the state where her unnamed ex was living at the time to have the procedure. However, Geary—engaged to Robin Thicke—noted he had practice for a sport he played, so she ended up driving herself. "Afterwards, he came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport," she said with a laugh. "So, you know, I did make the right decision 'cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?"
Reflecting on it today, Geary said she doesn't think about it often nor does she feel like she made a mistake. "I knew that I wouldn't be able to provide a good life for this child," she said. "It just wasn't the right time for me and I don't regret it."
Geary also clarified that she feels no ill will toward her ex and encouraged anyone watching who knows they're not with the right person to "do what you gotta do. It's your body. It's your life."
"Whatever's gonna make it easiest on you and moving forward," she continued, "just do it."
She has since found love with Thicke, who proposed in December 2018. Together, the couple has welcomed daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 12 months, as well as newborn son Luca, who just recently arrived in December 2020.
As for when she and Thicke will officially tie the knot, according to Geary, wedding bells will be ringing in 2022. "I want to wait for our house to be finished because that's where I want the reception and everything," she explained. "I love our house so much and it is not built yet."