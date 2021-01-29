America's Next Top Model's Lisa D'Amato Accuses Tyra Banks of Exploiting Childhood Trauma

Watch : Tyra Banks Talks Return To "America's Next Top Model"

America's Next Top Model star Lisa D'Amato is again speaking out about her issues with Tyra Banks.

The 40-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 28 to publicly ask Tyra to address the pain that the show's host allegedly caused her and other former contestants. Lisa, who placed sixth on Cycle 5 in 2005 and later won Cycle 17's All Stars in 2011, claimed that she risked breach of contract by opening up during a years-ago episode of E! True Hollywood Story about the alleged mistreatment she endured during production on the competition series.

"I did it knowing that it was a breach of contract, still, because I felt like it was my duty to warn other girls that were going to audition for America's Next Top Model to know that what you guys do and the way that you guys would poke me and use my childhood trauma against me, day in and day out," the model shared while getting emotional. "It was just so f--ked up, and it broke my heart. Like, how could you do that?"