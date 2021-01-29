WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
Kelly Ripa's 2001 Family Photos Prove She and Mark Consuelos Are Aging Backwards

Kelly Ripa took a trip down memory lane by sharing photos of herself vacationing with Mark Consuelos and their kids in 2001. Scroll on to see the snapshots of young Lola and Michael Consuelos.

Watch: Kelly Ripa & Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacay Photo

Time sure does fly!

In a Jan. 28 Throwback Thursday post, Kelly Ripa shared family vacation photos from 20 years ago. One of the sweet snapshots showed her husband Mark Consuelos holding a smiling baby Lola Consuelos in the pool while another showed Kelly cradling their daughter as a young Michael Consuelos beamed at his little sister. Today, Lola is 19 years old, Michael is 23 years old and their brother Joaquin Consuelos is 17 years old. 

"#tbt," the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host captioned images of their getaway. "2001 Babies with their babies." 

The pictures certainly brought back fond memories for the couple. "I love these pics so much!!!" the Riverdale actor commented, to which his wife replied, "I wish we could go back in time for like a minute."

While their kids have grown up, 50-year-old Mark has stayed the same. Literally. As one commenter asked, "Soooo Mark just doesn't age?" And no, no he does not. As Kelly replied, "Nope. It's very irritating." 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

Although, the morning show star, also 50, is just as timeless. "Neither do u," added another fan. "Gorgeous couple."

To see more family photos from over the years, scroll on.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

When Kelly received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend. 

Instagram
Milestone Moments

When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate. 

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

