Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Highlights the Pros and Cons of Dating in the 19th Century

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

Dearest reader: Dating in the 19th century had a few perks...and pitfalls.

Thanks to Netflix's megahit series, Bridgerton, fans have been immersed in what life was like in 1813 London, especially when it comes to the formal, regulated courting. As viewers quickly learned, matters of the heart were handled quite differently more than 200 years ago. During a remote appearance on Conan on Thursday, Jan. 28, Phoebe Dynevor—the star behind Daphne Bridgerton—highlighted the pros and cons of dating in the time of Bridgerton versus the social media-driven landscape of today.

"I think the problem today is that there is no social etiquette," she told Conan O'Brien, "so you can ghost someone and just sort of blank them completely and there's no repercussions to that, so that's something you have to deal with."

Back in 1813, a man made it much clearer if they were romantically interested. "If someone was into you, they would come round and bring you a big bouquet of flowers," she explained. "It was pretty much as simple as that, so you knew where you stood with people. I think that was the benefit of being a woman back in those day—obviously, that's probably the only benefit."