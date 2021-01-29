Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn After Comparing Hair Insecurities

Kaitlyn Bristowe is apologizing to Chelsea Vaughn.

Earlier this week, the former Bachelorette took to Instagram Stories to talk about the season 25 star's conversation with Matt James on The Bachelor in which Chelsea spoke about her hair experience and the emotional side of hair for Black women. Kaitlyn then proceeded to talk about her own hair insecurities and promote a vitamin.

On Jan. 28, Kaitlyn returned to the social platform and shared a clip of herself watching a video titled "The History of Black Hair."

"I was doing some research in my last video and I wanted to explain why," she told her fans. "And some of you may know and some of you may not. And I think the people who maybe watched my story and didn't catch his should also be educated, which I'm going to try and talk about right now."

The 35-year-old admitted she "selfishly stopped listening" to Chelsea's conversation with Matt during this week's episode. Instead, she started talking to boyfriend Jason Tartick about her own hair.

"I was like, 'Yeah, there is emotional attachment. I'm so insecure about my hair,'" she said. "And I feel completely, completely ignorant. I am ignorant. I was ignorant in that moment to not listen to the rest of her story and understand the history behind why she had insecurities around her hair."