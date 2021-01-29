Armie Hammer Exits Paramount+ Series The Offer Amid Instagram Scandal

Armie Hammer has exited another project as he continues to deal with the fallout from his recent social media controversy.
The Call Me by Your Name actor departed the forthcoming Paramount+ series The Offer about the making of director Francis Ford Coppola's seminal 1972 crime drama The Godfather, Variety reported on Thursday, Jan. 28. The series is set to focus on the star-studded Oscar-winning film through the perspective of Hollywood producer Al Ruddy, who Armie was to portray.
E! News has reached out to the actor's team and the streaming service for comment.
This move follows a scandal earlier this month involving unverified accusations of messages that the performer allegedly sent to women about his sexual desires.
The 34-year-old Sorry to Bother You star confirmed on Jan. 19 that he would no longer star in the upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, citing distractions from the controversy.
"In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he told E! News in a statement at that time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I'm grateful to them for that."
A rep for Shotgun Wedding's production added back then that the actor "has requested to step away from the film, and we support him in his decision."
Earlier this month, an assortment of direct messages allegedly sent by Armie went viral, including one that read, "I need to drink your blood." E! News has not confirmed the authenticity of the DMs.
On Jan. 17, the actor apologized for referring to an unnamed woman as "Miss Cayman" in an Instagram video leaked by The Daily Mail. Armie had written in the video's caption that his ex Elizabeth Chambers was staying with their kids in the Cayman Islands, so he had to go back there to visit them, "which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f--king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."
In an exclusive interview with E! News on Jan. 25, Armie's ex Paige Lorenze described her "polyamorous open relationship" with the actor that began in September 2020 and lasted a few months. The 22-year-old model said that the star was "definitely controlling" about who she spent time with, adding, "I was feeling anxious and always was kind of feeling sick to my stomach."
Armie's team did not respond to requests for comment about this relationship.
He and wife Elizabeth ended their 10-year marriage in July 2020. They share 6-year-old daughter Harper Grace and 4-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand.