Bling Empire's Andrew Gray Accuses Producers Of "Manipulation" and Bad Editing

Watch : "Bling Empire" Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals Relationship Status

People change.

That's the very message Bling Empire couple Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray highlighted during an exclusive chat with E! News. As fans of the Netflix hit will know, season one of Bling Empire documented the highs and lows of Kelly and Andrew's on-again, off-again relationship. What fans may not realize? Filming for the show took place between the end of 2018 and 2019.

While the pair indicated that it has been difficult to relive this dark period in their romance, Andrew also claimed it's not an accurate representation of their relationship, even at its lowest point. Viewers may recall that, in one episode, Andrew exploded at Kelly over the phone for leaving him alone in their Paris hotel room.

"To set the record straight, what was captured in the show doesn't reflect our relationship at all," the Power Rangers Megaforce actor expressed. "I don't believe the audience—and this is my opinion, Kelly's gonna say her piece—really saw anything other than the absolute worst part of a time, a short time, that was put on camera."

As he continued, Andrew called filming "a set-up," "a trigger" and "a manipulation." Regardless, seeing their relationship struggles play out on screen left both Andrew and Kelly in tears.

Kelly echoed his sentiment: "There were definitely some things that were really difficult to watch. You know, but for me, I feel like…really proud how far we've come since filming."