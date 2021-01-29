These Buttery Soft $23 Leggings Have 12,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you want to try leggings in colors other than classic black but don't want to spend more than $100 on something so novelty, we have the perfect option for you: the Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants on Amazon. They come in 15 different colors and are only $23 a pop. Reviewers are obsessed—they have more than 12,000 five-star reviews and are super flattering. Plus, if you think about it, you can pick up five pairs for the same price as just one high-end pair.
Shop these leggings below and hear more about what reviewers have to say.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
These high-waisted yoga pants come in a buttery soft fabric, plus have a seamless waistband that doesn't dig. They're sweat-wicking and have a hidden waistband pocket.
Reviewers are raving:
"As someone who has spent thousands upon thousands of dollars on athletic wear, I'll say this—these leggings are pretty dang good, and the price tag is even better."
"They have a nice gusset that prevents camel toe and lays flat so I don't experience any rubbing of the seams in my inner thighs. The waist band is by far the most impressive part. The seam in the back contours the butt so nicely as it dips in."
"They're buttery soft, squat proof and feel like a second skin! Not to mention they're SUPER cute."