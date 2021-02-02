Selling Sunset's Mary and Romain Share Valentine's Gifts to Close the Deal

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This Valentine's Day, close the deal with one very special present.
As the countdown continues for one of the most romantic days of the year, Selling Sunset power couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are looking forward to celebrating in their new house.
"Officially moved in!" Mary shared on Instagram on Jan. 16. "Moving is exhausting, but it feels so good to call this place our new home!"
In between unpacking, the couple shared some of the gifts they would love to give and receive this Valentine's Day.
From an irresistible fragrance for guys to a liquid lipstick one realtor can't live without, Mary and Romain may just have found the presents you and your special someone deserve this holiday.
Creed Aventus Fragrance
Ever wonder what Romain smells like? We may have the answer with this sophisticated fruity and rich fragrance. "This smells amazing," he shared. "Mary likes it too!"
Dyson Airwrap Styler
"I'm trying to get my hair healthier, and it's so hard for me to avoid putting heat on it!" Mary shared. "I know it's a pricey gift for Valentine's Day, but I would put it to good use!"
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device
Whether you just finished cardio or lifted weights, this device may be a fitness lover's new best friend. As Romain said, "This will be great for me post workout so I won't be as sore!"
Ray-Ban Unisex Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
"I'm always in need of a good pair of sunglasses," Romain confessed. "Ray-Bans are my favorite!"
lululemon Align Pant
"My goal for 2021 is to get back to the gym, and I have heard the best things about the aligned pants!" Mary revealed. "I'm also loving this color!"
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
"Who doesn't love a good blanket? A few of my friends have these and I'm obsessed!" Mary shared. "Romain and I just moved into our new place, and I think it would look perfect on our couch."
lululemon Surge Jogger
Romain said, "I'm always wearing workout clothes, and Lulu joggers are the best product out there."
Gleaming Copper Glass Candle
"Anthro's candles are my favorite and I especially love the copper glass on these ones," Mary shared with us.
Ugg Scuff Slippers
Even Romain can't resist a cozy pair of Uggs. "I am in desperate need of a new pair of these...especially since the weather is dropping here in Los Angeles," he shared.
Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick
"This is my all-time favorite liquid lipstick because it actually stays on for most of the day!" Mary revealed. "My favorite tint is 750 blossom—it goes with anything!"
Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix now.