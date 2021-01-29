Find Out What You Were Born For in This Bestselling Astrology Book

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Astrology enthusiasts listen up: It's time to add You Were Born for This by Chani Nicholas to your bookshelf. The astrologer dropped by Daily Pop today to discuss both her astrology and mindfulness app, CHANI, and her book, which helps you explore your birth chart and learn radical self acceptance.
So whether you're an Aries, Capricorn or Libra, pick up a copy of this New York Times bestseller below, or check it out on Kindle Unlimited. Plus, hear why reviewers are loving this read.
You Were Born for This by Chani Nicholas
This book has journal prompts, reflection questions and affirmations personal to your birth chart. Learn all about what your birth chart can teach you about who you are.
Check out some of the book's rave reviews on Amazon, too:
"The layout of this book is kind of like a choose your own adventure and workbook. It will dive deeper into your sun sign, moon sign and rising sign! It was very easy to understand for me, which I have no experienced in other astrology books. I'd say if you are beginner you will love this book."
"The author has a beautiful writing style; the book is poetic in places. Chani's bright, compassionate personality shines through in her writing—this makes her book so much more fun to read. Hidden among the pages are places to write in your info to personalize your studies."
"This book is an easy and addictive tool if you are a beginner in reading birth charts. I feel like I'm learning so much about myself and rediscovering my strengths and purpose. This book will have you doing your whole family's birth charts."