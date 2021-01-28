WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
See All the Stars at the Virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. See photos of stars who took part in the annual event remotely.

Like many celebrity events over the past year, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival has gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this has not stopped actors and actresses who star in the movies that are premiering from taking part in the annual celebration, which is typically held in Park City, Utah.  The festival kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 28 and participating stars posed for special Sundance Festival portraits to help promote their new projects.

Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery alum Jason Isaacs was among them, promoting the film Mass, which centers around parents of two teenagers who were involved in a school shooting. The movie also stars The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd and Goonies and Raising Hope alum Martha Plimpton.

Other actors who posed for photos included Dermot Mulroney of My Best Friend's Wedding and Shameless fame and Scream: The TV Series alum Carlson Young, who are promoting her new film The Blazing World, her big screen directorial debut.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival runs through Feb. 3. See photos of stars celebrating this year's event:

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jason Isaacs

The Harry Potter alum is promoting Mass, a drama about the parents of two teenagers who were involved in a school shootings.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Dermot Mulroney

The My Best Friend's Wedding and Shameless alum is promoting the fantasy-horror thriller The Blazing World.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Miya Cech

The actress is promoting the film Marvelous and the Black Hole, in which she plays a teenage delinquent who teams up with a children's party magician, played by Rhea Perlman, to navigate her dysfunctional home life and conquer her inner demons.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Rhea Perlman

The Emmy-winning Cheers and Matilda alum is promoting the film Marvelous and the Black Hole.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones

The husband and wife writing and directing duo are promoting How It Ends, in which Lister-Jones plays a woman who wanders around Los Angeles on the eve of the apocalypse. The film also features cameos from Olivia WildeFred Armisen, Helen Hunt and Nick Kroll.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Cailee Spaeny

The actress is promoting How It Ends.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Carlson Young

The actress and director is promoting her fantasy-horror thriller The Blazing World, which focuses on a woman who is haunted by a childhood memory of seeing her late sister accidentally during a fight between her parents.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Vinessa Shaw

The actress is promoting the fantasy-horror thriller The Blazing World.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Udo Kier

The star is promoting the fantasy-horror thriller The Blazing World.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya

Director Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya is promoting his Thai-language film One for the Road.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Violette Wautier

The actress is promoting the Thai-language film One for the Road.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ice Natara

The actor is promoting the Thai-language film One for the Road.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Tenoch Huerta Mejia

The star is promoting the film Son of Monarchs.

