New WandaVision Clip Actually Answers a Few Questions

Looks like WandaVision's about to start giving us some answers!
We're three episodes into Disney+'s first TV foray into the world of the MCU and so far, we've only been super duper confused. We've had a good time with all the time traveling sitcom fun, but we've also been unable to stop wondering what's going on. Why are Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a sitcom? How is Vision still alive? Who is controlling all of this? Why is Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) going by the name of Geraldine? Who is asking Wanda who's doing this to her?
A new clip released by Disney+ offers a little bit of insight into what's happening in the form of what looks like a flashback. It features S.W.O.R.D Captain Monica and FBI agent Jimmy (Randall Park) driving up to the town of Westview and what appears to be an energy field.
Jimmy tells Monica to be careful, but she sticks her hand into the field anyway.
This seems to explain how Monica ended up in the sitcom in the first place—on accident. It looks like we might have been right with our theory that S.W.O.R.D (the new S.H.I.E.L.D.) is not behind this sitcom bubble but is actually monitoring it with help from the FBI. The armed response to Monica being thrown out of the bubble in episode three is due to the fact that nobody knew what this thing was or why.
The clip also confirms that it's Jimmy talking to Wanda through the radio, meaning it's likely correct that some other villain is controlling this situation. According to a recent comics-heavy piece in The Hollywood Reporter, that villain could be the next Thanos, and after the Marvel drought we've been in for the past year and a half, we could not be more excited to see where this is all going.
Watch the clip below!
New episodes of WandaVision stream on Disney+ every Friday.