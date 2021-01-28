Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Selfie as She Continues to Tease New Rap Song

Watch : Amanda Bynes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Fiance

Diamonds are a girl's best friend!

Amanda Bynes took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to share a selfie along with lyrics from the rap song she's releasing titled, "Diamonds." The All That alum captioned the photo, which features her signature heart face tattoo, "Diamonds Diamonds Diamonds on my neck on my wrist!"

The star disabled comments for the post, however over 39,000 likes give the impression that the new track is highly anticipated.

For those just tuning in, the actress shared a short clip of the new song on her YouTube channel, credited as a Precise x Amanda Bynes collaboration.

The Yung Yogi-produced song begins with a male rapper, presumed to be her fiancé Paul Michael, rapping, "This is the way I wake up, get the grind on the hustle." Amanda jumps on the track, singing the chorus, "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist, yeah, I whip."