See Kate Hudson's Adorable Breakfast Routine With 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson has a special way of starting her day with her daughter.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to Instagram to show off her breakfast dance with her 2-year-old Rani Rose Fujikawa.
In the short clip, fans can see the actress sitting at the breakfast table with Rani Rose in her highchair. Then the mother-daughter dance duo break out into a jam session together and baby Rani Rose giggled as her mom happily jigs to her bowl of eggs and throws her arms in the air. The Oscar nominee captioned the cute clip, "How we do breakfast."
Of course, Kate's 12.7 million fans were in love with the fun breakfast shimmy. "Omg y'all are best friends! She is soooo adorable," wrote one fan. Another added, "This is soooo pure and precious!!!!!" Even singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, "So impressed! Great mama."
As fans may recall, the Golden Globe winner shares Rani Rose with her longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Kate also has two additional children—Ryder Robinson, 17, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9—from previous relationships with ex-husband Chris Robinson and former fiancé Matt Bellamy, respectively.
Earlier this week, the proud mom spoke out about her family dynamic and raising three children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"You know, I've got multiple dads," she said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. "I've got kids all over the place."
"When you have so many kids, you know, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please get me out of here,'" the 41-year-old star also shared. "I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones and we've just got to stay in for a bit."