Bachelor Nation's Dale Moss Opens Up About Mental Health Post-Split: End of 2020 "Was a F--king Beast"

Dale Moss is letting fans see a softer side to him as he discusses his recent need to focus on his mental health.
Clare Crawley's former fiancé used his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to open up about his decision to get out of New York City and spend time in a place that has special meaning for himself and his loved ones.
The winner of Clare's portion of The Bachelorette season 16 shared footage of the wing of a plane, and then later in the day posted a video in which he explained why he booked the last-minute trip to Sarasota, Fla.
"I literally just flipped the script the other night," the 32-year-old South Dakota native shared. "I was like, I need to get out of the city. I'm huge on environment—I think environment makes such a big difference. But I flew down to Sarasota. Next to South Dakota, this is the closest place to home for me. Like, I remember even after my mother's memorial service, I flew down here the next day, just to pray, and it was a really special spot for us."
The former football player explained that he had even chosen this area years ago to train for the NFL draft, and that this current moment in time called for him to do a bit of soul-searching.
"There's just something special about it that eases a lot of stress and burdens," he continued. "And I think the pandemic in general, the stressors from family, friends, people close to you. I'm someone who's never had stress and anxiety, and the tail end, the last quarter of the year, was a f--king beast."
A bit later, he added that he had enjoyed the "chill day" and that there was "definitely a lot to be grateful for."
Dale has been speaking to fans quite a bit on his Instagram Story of late. On Jan. 25, he took to the platform to share more about his perspective in the recent split from Clare. He told his supporters that "this time his sucked," and maintained that "there's no one person to blame in this situation."
After the model announced their breakup on Jan. 19, multiple sources told E! News exclusively that Clare believes Dale had been unfaithful to her throughout the short-lived relationship.
However, a source close to Dale has denied the rumors, saying "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship. He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her."
For her part, Clare posted to Instagram on Jan. 21 that she was "crushed" by the split and added, "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."