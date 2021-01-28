Nick Viall and New Girlfriend Natalie Joy Go Instagram Official With Playful Video

Nick Viall might not be a bachelor for long, because he's ready to show off his pride and joy.
On Jan. 27, the reality star went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Natalie Joy.
The surgical technologist posted a funny clip on her Instagram story that seemingly confirmed their romance. It showed her crashing Nick's virtual reality experience, as he was seen wearing white VR headgear and hand sensors. She leaned over his shoulder and puckered her lips for a kiss.
Hilariously, he didn't give her a smooch, likely because he was too engrossed in his game. The Bachelor star told her, "You're freaking me out. I'm gonna die," as they both giggled at their antics.
The PDA moment appears to validate what fans have suspected ever since paparazzi spotted the pair out in Los Angeles. On Jan. 19, the Viall Files podcaster was seen taking a walk with Natalie in his neighborhood, their first public sighting together.
However, they've been hinting at a relationship for months. In October, Natalie posted a photo of herself wearing a sultry teal dress at the Water Oak Manor in Auburn, Alabama, and captioned it, "*patiently waits for date to show up.*" And the Southern girl boasted she was the "happiest i've eva been" during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, in September.
Earlier today, Nick referenced a girl in his life when he joked on Instagram, "When you ask her what she wants for dinner and she says 'I'm fine with anything'... We both know 'anything' doesn't mean wings."
So what's there to know about Natalie? Well, she loves the healthcare field. Just five days ago, she shared a pic of herself in scrubs and a mask, saying, "i know you can't see it but i'm 100% smiling under this mask!! seriously love my job."
She's also friends with Sarah Hyland, and even celebrated New Year's Eve with the Modern Family gal (who is connected to Bachelor Nation through her partner Wells Adams).
And of course, Natalie is close with her mother, Lisa Joy, as they reunited to spend Christmas together in Alabama. The brunette beauty buttered her up by writing, "my mother is the definition of timeless beauty."
It seems her Southern charm was just the thing to capture Nick's heart, following his on-screen love stories with Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, as well as his ex-fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi.
Catch up on the latest season, starring real estate broker Matt James, on ABC.com.