The Bachelor's Matt James Addresses His Friend's "Low Blow" Against Victoria Larson

Watch : Matt James Tells Why Abigail Got the First Impression Rose

If that old saying, "You are who you surround yourself with," is any indication, then perhaps Matt James should find better friends.

Though it may seem that The Bachelor star rarely hangs out with anyone other than Tyler Cameron, he does have other friends. People got to know these fellas when Matt and Tyler went golfing with the group and later shared videos of the excursion.

In one clip shared to Instagram by fan account @bachelornation.scoops, Matt stands ready to take his shot when his friend Jerry tries to throw him off his game by commenting on contestant Victoria Larson's figure. "Now how was Victoria's body? Cause when I look at her, it doesn't look very nice," Jerry remarked. "And you've been making out with this woman."

Laughter is heard in the background, but Matt didn't reply at the time.

Victoria, on the other hand, saw the video and commented on @bachelornation.scoops' post, "Cute... I love my body :)."