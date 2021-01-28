The Masked Dancer's Hammerhead Speaks and Teases Some Serious Jersey Shore Drama

There's no dancing away from the Jersey Shore drama.
On the Jan. 27 episode of The Masked Dancer, viewers learned that the man behind the Hammerhead costume is none other than Vinny Guadagnino. While his experience on the Fox series may have come to an end, his vacation in Las Vegas with the Jersey Shore crew is just beginning.
In the weeks to come, fans will watch Jenni "JWoww" Farley arrive and try to settle her drama with Angelina Pivarnick after that infamous wedding speech. So what should fans prepare for?
"I would say we had a lot of, obviously this long anticipated drama, and it needed some type of resolution," Vinny exclusively teased to E! News. "Even when Jenni gets there, I can't act like it's an easy resolution."
He added, "We had to call in the big dogs. We needed professional help. You can actually see Dr. Drew Pinsky in the Jersey Shore previews. That's how much help we needed to solve this issue. Let's just say it gets worked out in a dramatic way."
For Vinny, he joined the MTV series in 2009 when he was just 21 years old. Now at 33, The Keto Guido Cookbook author continues to be blown away by the changing dynamics of his second family.
"The show documents our adult lives and it's a lot more crazy than when we were younger fighting over who gets the last shot of tequila," he joked. "Now people are divorced, in jail and having kids."
Fortunately, Vinny was able to briefly escape the most recent family drama and compete in The Masked Dancer's latest season. Between hosting Chippendales in Las Vegas and tearing up the clubs in Jersey, Vinny has surely proven his love for dancing.
But thanks to his appearance on The Masked Dancer, his TikTok game "has been elevated to new levels." He also walked away with countless positive memories.
"I would recommend the show to anybody," Vinny shared. "It was so fun and it was a great experience...I will say dancing alone is hard as hell. Now imagine doing that with a costume on. You can't see anything. You can't hear anything. You can't even breathe so I'd recommend it, but say good luck."
And after all, it's not every show where you can be mistaken for a High School Musical star or Grammy winner by a group of judges. "Whenever they throw out like a Zac Efron, you're like, ‘Alright. Zac Efron definitely has moves.' That was a big one," he joked. "They said Eminem a few times. That's another impressive one."
The Masked Dancer airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox. And catch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.